Photos Of Half-Naked IKEA Customer Go Viral, Spark Online Debate

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in July 2016.

Photos taken at a Beijing IKEA showing a half-naked shopper have gone viral on Chinese social media, with some wondering if it's all for publicity.

The photos first appeared on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter. A woman is shown in the photos allegedly shopping in the Beijing IKEA in a grey dress, pulled above her waist, with nothing on underneath.

"I finally know why people in Beijing love shopping in IKEA," the user wrote on Weibo.

Weibo users identified that the raunchy photos were taken in IKEA based on the signs in the store and the yellow shopping bags. The company has denied the allegations and reported the incident to police, according to the Daily Mail.

The photos were removed after Beijing police reportedly demanded the user take the post down from Weibo.

Some users believe the photos were used as a way to promote IKEA's Beijing store. The furniture chain denied the claim.

"We also hope that all consumers observe social morality and maintain social justice and social order," IKEA wrote in a statement on its official Weibo account.

Sources: Daily Mail, Mirror