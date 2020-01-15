Omar And Tlaib Spark Outrage For Laughing During Speech About US Casualties In Iraq

Rep. Ilhan Omar was attending a live press conference when she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib began laughing while Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was speaking about the death of U.S. troops.

Many called this a disgraceful display of Rep. Omar’s continued unpatriotic behavior despite taking an oath to represent Americans on matters vital to the Republic.

Lee had stated, “I’m very glad to say that I was part of the 132 and also the vote for Barbara Lee’s amendment, but I think that the point of that is that that is the same war that we’re dealing with today. We never solved any problems with AUMF, we left 4,000-plus, maybe even 4400 dead, and over 60,000 who came back injured in some form and the war never ended.”

At this, Rep. Omar burst out laughing out loud, and turned to Rep. Tlaib, who was also laughing. This led to an outcry by the public on social media, with many rallying against Rep. Omar.

Kayleigh McEnany tweeted; “How low will Ilhan Omar go? Watch her giggle and joke as Rep. Lee talks about American troops who lost their lives in Iraq. Omar has a history of documented anti-Semitism and now this? Nancy???”

Heather Wolf tweeted; “Anti-Semitic Rep Omar doesn’t care about Americans. It’s very clear by her disgusting laughs at Sheila Jacksons mention of US casualties in the Iraq war. It’s shocking that we have an enemy of the ppl in Congress. Omar should be Expelled & stripped of her Security Clearance.”

Rep. Jim Banks was a veteran who had served in Afghanistan.

FOX News’ Laura Ingraham tweeted; “Call the medic! @IlhanMN says she feels ‘ill a little bit’ with all this talk of conflict with Iran. Well, I’m sure her dismissive talk of al Qaeda and 9/11 made a lot of Americans feel way more ill (and angry).”

In response to Ingraham’s tweet, Ruth Red wrote; “Omar wasn’t sick enough to laugh when talking about our deceased soldiers. Where in hell is @SpeakerPelosi? She needs to get her ass back and fire the radicals she allowed to take over her caucus!! People it’s time to clean this swamp. Grab your kids, family, friends, vote RED!”

Rep. Omar has yet to respond to the backlash.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: GOP War Room