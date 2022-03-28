Lawyer Says Child Rapist Didn't Understand ‘Country's Culture’, Judge Has Perfect Response

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A rapist's lawyer argued his client didn't understand the "culture of this country."

Zohair Tomari, 20, was charged with sexually and physically assaulting a 17-year-old girl, the Coventry Telegraph reports. After he was arrested and charged, he was released on bail.

While out on bail, he got two girls drunk, then sexually assaulted them. The two girls were aged 13 and 14.

Tomari initially claimed to be from Morocco but now says he is from Syria.

"He perhaps did not understand the culture of this country," argued barrister Jason Pegg, who defended Tomari in court.

Judge Andrew Lockhart did not accept that as an excuse.

"Behavior of this nature is abhorred in virtually every civilized country on this earth," said Lockhart in response.

"I am driven to conclude you are dangerous," Lockhart added while sentencing Tomari to prison and ordering him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. "I can see no end to the danger you pose."

Tomari was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison for his crimes.

Many expressed dissatisfaction with Tomari's punishment.

"Why does he have to register as a sex offender for life?" wrote one Daily Mail reader. "Surely he is not going to remain here after he has served his sentence. In fact what is he doing here now. It is high time we had a reciprocal deportation law with all other countries. If non British people living here commit crimes, they should be sentenced and then returned to their country of origin to serve their sentence and vice versa."

"Home Office say they will consider deportation give me strength!" wrote another. "This should be automatic - the vile specimen of a member of the human race has by his voluntary actions taken himself beyond the protection of the UK and for the safety of everyone else must be deport - no ifs or buts. I see an asylum claim being lodged...and at our expense. Sometimes the law can be a right a**."

"Full 12 years to be served, Syria to foot the bill, then deport the scum," chimed in a third.

Others argued against such proposals.

"And who exactly in Syria is to foot the bill," shot back one person to the latter comment. "Maybe the USA and [UK] for prolonging the war which is why this scum bag was able to come here."

Sources: Coventry Telegraph, Daily Mail