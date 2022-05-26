Child Rapists Chant Same Words In Court To Mock Judge, Judge Decides To Teach Them A Lesson

Individuals involved in a sex gang in Rotherham, England, reportedly yelled "Allahu Akbar" in court while they were given sentences for raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Six men were sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in prison -- a total of 80 years behind bars -- for sexually abusing two girls in South Yorkshire between 1999 and 2001. One of the victims was given alcohol and drugs and then forced to have sex with several men, and later became pregnant.

"There's evil and truly evil people in the world," the victim said in a statement that was read to the court. "I feel my child was the product of pure evil."

The latest trial was the last in a series following the arrest of 18 people for sexual exploitation over a 16-year period.

Two of the most recent defendants reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" as they were escorted out of the courtroom, but a victim yelled back, "Justice is served."

"I was drawn into a world of fear, rape and horrific abuse. I lost my childhood at the hands of those men," the victim's impact statement read. The woman said people in her community shunned her after her ordeal.

"No-one understood. No-one wanted to understand. I felt lost, isolated, trapped, ashamed and completely worthless," she said. "I was completely owned by these dirty old men who would do with me whatever [they] wanted, whenever they wanted."

The National Crime Agency is reportedly still looking at hundreds of potential suspects involved in the case.

"This is our third significant inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham and, with the lengthy jail terms handed down to these individuals today, we have now put 18 criminals behind bars for over 280 years," Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate told the Daily Mail.

He gave a statement about the case:

Following the successes achieved, we will now continue to move forward using the learning and best practice we have acquired over the last few years, through work done with our brave victims, their families and partnership agencies, to apply this practice to future investigations. I'd encourage any victims and survivors out there who are yet to come forward to please get in touch or tell someone you trust. Officers and specialist support agencies are here to listen, to investigate and to bring perpetrators of this heinous crime before the courts.

Many readers expressed their outrage over the story.

"Castrate this bunch and place them in prison with General population to deal with," one Mad World News reader commented on the site's Facebook page. "They seem to hate child molesters."

"What will happen in 10-15 years when these scumbags are released?" another added. "I'd be waiting for each one so I could personally end their time on this planet."

Sources: Daily Mail, Mad World News/Facebook / Photo credit: Buffy May/Flickr, PA via Daily Mail