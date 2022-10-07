Young Women Out On A Run Get Brutally Attacked During 30-Minute 'Feeding Frenzy'

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that show negative sentiments about pitbulls around the country are changing. More on this here: https://fox59.com/news/fox59-digital-features/local-humane-society-educating-public-on-true-temperament-of-pit-bulls/

20-year-old Rebekah Forgey and 19-year-old Isabella George were jogging in Carroll County, Indiana, when they were attacked by a pack of four pit bulls.

The terrified pair dashed back home, but the dogs caught up to them. What transpired next has been described by police as a “30-minute feeding frenzy.”

Over 75 percent of Rebekah’s scalp was bitten off, and the dogs ripped muscle from her leg. Isabella was bitten all over her body, with pictures showing the gruesome puncture wounds and massive bruises all over her body.

Rebekah is in intensive care in hospital, in stable condition. Isabella is recovering at home.

Richard Darter, the dogs’ owner, was bitten as he tried to stop the attack.

The three were saved when a motorist saw the attack and drove into the field, scattering the dogs. She pulled the victims into her truck.

The four dogs were fatally shot the next morning by police.

Isabella's mother, Shena George, said: “It is like a scene out of a horror movie. When I saw (Isabella and Rebekah) they were covered in blood and just mauled. It was terrible. Rebekah has 75 per cent of her scalp removed. She will not be able to grow her hair back. I didn't know if Rebekah would make it.”

Derrick George, her father, said: “I’m just thankful she is alive. She has bite marks all over her body.”

According to sheriff Toby Leazenby, the dogs’ aggressiveness could have been because they had not been fed by Darter.

“This was described to me last night in essence as a feeding frenzy, and the women were just doing everything they could to protect themselves from the dogs,” Leazenby told WLFI. “Based on the injuries that I’m aware of at this point, I’m concerned that these animals were literally feeding.”

According to the sheriff, chances of a motorist driving along the remote country road at that moment were miniscule. He called it a “godsend.”

He said: “I think that bought her a window of opportunity to actually get the girls and get them hurriedly into her vehicle. Fortunately this individual had the mindset that she was going to save these girls and get them out of that situation.”

The sheriff has called for prosecutors to charge Darter, who has previously been cited for failing to control his dogs.

Life Gate Church, where the girls worship, posted on Facebook: “The Forgey family has reported that Rebekah is in stable condition in the ICU. Please pray against infection in her wounds. The dogs did not attack her beautiful face. They love you and thank you for caring so much.”

Sources: Daily Mail