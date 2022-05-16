Young Woman Enters Cracker Barrel, ‘Horrified’ By What She Finds Inside

Photo Credit: Screenshot/Twitter via Twitchy

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

A woman sparked controversy for a racially charged tweet she wrote while at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. (Warning: The image below contains strong language.)

Ijeoma Oluo's tweet went viral after it was posted and many readers were quick to express their outrage.

"At Cracker Barrel 4 the 1st time," the tweet read. "Looking at the sea of white folk in cowboy hats & wondering 'will they let my black a*s walk out of here?'"

Some readers bluntly called Oluo out for being racist.

"So you're assuming something about a group of people based solely on their skin color?" one Twitter user questioned.

"So you're judging people based on how they look?" another wrote.

"Sound pretty racist to me," another user tweeted.

Another Twitter user said the Cracker Barrel restaurant near them "always has black, Hispanic, Asian, even whites w/o cowboy hats."

"There is never any issue, generally its people there for food," the user wrote, Twitchy reported.

After the tweet went viral, many readers called Oluo out for her attitude towards people of a different race than her own.

"That woman and her attitude is unbelievable," one reader commented on Facebook. "I've been in several Cracker Barrel's that were just the opposite of what she saw. I had no problem staying and having a good meal with 80% of the employees and patrons were black. What kind of mind operates that way. If she wasn't there to rob the place or make a big scene. What's her problem, Damn."

"It's too bad that she feels that way," another wrote. "Most of us in the United States have no interest in prejudice of black, white, pink or purple. There are a few exceptions but it's not the rule. I was born in the early 60s and saw a wonderful growth in these states as far as equality is concerned and saw a lot of it tore up and away for the sake of politics. But the everyday man and woman work and live together no matter the sex or color."

"Here is another one trying to stir up crap," said another commenter. "She walked in with a chip on her shoulder waiting for something. Maybe a quick payday, who knows. But she brought this on herself because she walked in knowing she was going to make some kind of remark. Stay the hell out of the Cracker Barrells. They are for decent people who want a decent meal, whether they are black or white. Shame on her."

