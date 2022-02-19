Young Men Gang Rape 13-Year-Old Girl, Victim Outraged Over Judge's Sentence

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest many US states are recording record highs in sexual assault incidents. 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. More on this here: https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women

A Colorado family is outraged after two men accused of gang-raping a 13-year-old girl with their brothers and cousins only got probation.

20-year-old Tommy Williams and 19-year-Clarence Williams were sentenced to a minimum of 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation, with a maximum of life on probation.

Tommy and Clarence are two of six suspects accused of sexually assaulting the teen inside the Stonebrook Terrace apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The victim’s grandfather, horrified by the sentencing, told reporters: "There was six of them and they gang-raped my granddaughter."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The suspects, with some reportedly related as cousins or brothers, were identified as Jacolby Williams, Tyron Williams, James Williams, a juvenile, Tommy, and Clarence. According to The Gazette, they were with the girl on Dec. 19.

The victim told police that she’d been invited into the apartment by one of the men, whom she knew, to play video games. She stated that she’d gone to the home with female friends, but they left when she went to the bathroom.

According to arrest records, two of the men pulled her from the bathroom and forced her into a bedroom where the other four suspects were waiting.

At a sentencing hearing in February, the girl’s grandmother said that her granddaughter was passed around "like a hand on a clock" during the assault. She added that the 13-year-old may never be able to have children.

Tyron Williams was sentenced to 10 years to life of sex offender intense supervised probation. He apologized to the victim and her family before his sentencing, and reportedly said that "If I knew she was underage, it wouldn't have happened in the first place."

James Williams was sentenced to five years’ probation, and the unidentified juvenile reportedly has an impending court date. Jacolby Williams' trial was scheduled for March 5, but it's unclear what happened.

Sources: Fox News