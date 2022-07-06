Skip to main content

Young Man Tries Out Sawed-Off Shotgun, Regrets It Right After Pulling The Trigger

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that indicate firearm are now the leading cause of deaths for children and young adults in America. More on this here: https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/breaking/ct-firearms-leading-cause-death-children-20220603-cgn7uhbsbbaotjgfrvdayy2rqi-story.html

A young man wearing a hat emblazoned with marijuana leaves was caught on video having a bit of fun with a sawed-off shotgun. It’s unknown where it happened, but it was during the winter months, as there was snow on the ground.

The gun seemed to belong to the man behind the camera, who told the young man to “hip fire” the gun (shoot it from about waist level). Ignoring the safety advice, the man raised the gun to face level, despite it missing a stock.

The stock stabilizes the recoil, but without it, the shooter has to control it with their hand.

Unfortunately for the man, he was not ready for what happened next. After discharging the weapon, the recoil slammed the shotgun in his face, leaving him whimpering in pain.

The owner of the weapon is then heard telling the crying man, “See, I told you.”

The young man’s pain is a reminder that gun safety is extremely important before firing any weapon – let alone one without a stock.

Be smart. Don’t be this guy.

