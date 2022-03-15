Young Girls Steal Parking Spot Dad Was Waiting For At Applebee’s, His Revenge Is Priceless

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest DUIs have surged in the past 12 months across the United States.

In a Reddit post, an unnamed father recounted an incident at an Applebee’s, where he’d taken his family for dinner.

The post started: “I took the family out to eat at Applebee’s. The lot was full and I saw a customer come out to leave so I waited for him to pull out and take the spot. Guy pulls out and a car full of young girls just pull into my spot. You know the type. Well, I rolled down my window and told them I was waiting for that space and the driver says, ‘too bad, your name wasn’t on it.’ I was livid but just waited for another space and went in and ate.”

As he ate dinner with his family, he noticed that the girls “were at the bar doing shots, getting wasted. We enjoyed our meal and paid the waiter. I then asked the waiter if he wanted to make $20.”

The waiter quickly agreed.

“I asked him to go up to the girls, 10 minutes after we left, and tell them they got a call from someone that said that they had keyed their car and that they should have parked somewhere else,” he wrote, “I DID NOT KEY THE CAR.”

About an hour later, he called the waiter to ask what happened: “He said they all went nuts, screaming and sh*t and even called the police.”

Officers found no damage to the car, but they noticed that the girls were too drunk to drive.

“Cops left and circled back and watched the car. Girls come out, get in (the) car, start the car, and the parking lot explodes in blue light. Busted! DUIs and PDs for all,” the post read. “Where I am from, the key just has to be in the ignition for a DUI, the car doesn’t even have to be running.”

“Cops here have a lot of leeway and only need to detect alcohol on the breath to arrest you on that charge. I suspect the girls were all ugly to cops so they got PD. I did not know about the bonus (until) a week later when I went back for a few beers. The waiter recognized me and told me the bonus story, laughing the whole time. Another $20 to the waiter. Best $40 I ever spent,” he concluded the post.

Some slammed him for getting the girls arrested and potentially destroying their lives, but many commenters praised him for getting them off the road, and potentially saving their lives and the lives of others.