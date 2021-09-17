September 17, 2021

Young Boy Accidentally Puts Dent In Neighbor's Car, Mom Receives Note With 'Bill' For Repairs

After a three-year-old boy scratched a neighbor’s car, his parents quickly owned up, offering to foot the repair bill.

The boy had inadvertently dented the neighbor’s car while opening the car door. The parents, who have not been named, reached out to the neighbor a few days later to remind them of their offer.

In response, they received a letter a few days later reading: "Invoice for car damage: Damage repair and re-spray £1,500... Damage repair and re-spray V.A.T £300... Numerous cups of tea while pondering repair £28... Numerous packets of biscuits while pondering repair £10..."

The letter continued: "These things happen.... Minus -£1,838... No Charge!"

The neighbor then added: "The only thing we ask is you to keep taking our parcels in when we are not here, thanks!" The letter was posted on Facebook, the caption reading: "Wow such wonderful people xx."

