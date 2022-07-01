Worker Couldn’t Believe What He Saw Outside Store, Instantly Jumps Into Action

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A North Carolina bag boy is receiving tons of praise on social media after he escorted an elderly customer to her car on a rainy day.

Aaron Sanders works as a bag boy at Ingles Market, a local supermarket in North Carolina. One day, there was an elderly customer picking up essentials at the store.

By the time she was done shopping, it was pouring outside. The woman declined help, even though Sanders told her, "I prefer if I helped you out."

When Sanders saw her walking alone to her car in the pouring rain, his instincts kicked in. He took off without hesitation. His coworkers were alarmed at his sudden reaction. They went to the window to see what was happening.

That's when they saw Sanders with his arm around the elderly customer's waist as he held an umbrella over her. The umbrella barely covered him as he escorted the elderly woman to her car.

Sanders' co-workers applauded his kind act. The moment was also captured by Violet Baiera, one of his colleagues, who took a photo and shared it on Facebook.

"I just love this photo that I took today while one of the bag boys was taking a sweet older lady to her car," Baiera said. "When the rain came down harder as they were walking she put her arm around him and pulled him close, before they got to the car the umbrella folded up on them, when he came back in he was dripping wet, and just a few minutes after that the rain let up but I thought it was so sweet that he would do that for her knowing he was gonna get drenched."

The photo quickly went viral, receiving more than 7,000 likes and more than 800 shares. Sanders said he was surprised by all the attention and reaction the photo got, adding that the credit should go to his mother, who raised him well. He said she always taught him to be selfless.

“She’s always been there and taken care of me,” Sanders said. “She always made sure that I was fed even if she didn’t eat that night, so my respect goes to her.”

Despite all the praise, Sanders remained humble, saying he was just doing his job.

“It’s what I like to do. I like helping people whenever they need help," Sanders said. "And I’d do it all over again.”

