Woman Who Wrecked Police Officer’s Life With False Allegation Pays The Price

A woman was sentenced to jail for falsely accusing a police officer of raping her.

According to The Sun, 40-year-old escort Halina Khan accused a police officer whom she never met of raping her at a hotel.

Khan was sentenced to two years and three months in jail after she "maliciously" accused the officer of rape, reportedly causing him suffering and distress.

The accused officer was subjected to a five-week investigation, which cost more than $13,000 in forensic science expenses.

According to the Daily Mail, Khan eventually admitted to falsely claiming that the detective raped her. She was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court by Justice Cheema-Grubb, who called the crime "wicked," adding that her actions had "serious consequences" for the victim and his family.

The judge added that such false claims affect the public confidence in the legitimacy of actual rape victims who share their stories.

"I'm told you're remorseful, although there's no evidence of that other than your guilty pleas," the judge said.

She added, "Rape is a profoundly hideous crime which all should find repulsive."

The detective was reportedly at home with his wife and their son when officers arrived at his house to inform him that there was a complaint filed against him for rape.

The officer said that the allegation caused him depression and anxiety, leading him to take off work for six months. He said that the issue caused strain in his marriage, as well.

The victim said that he was "completely stunned" by Khan's claim and that his "world fell apart."

"I can't explain why it affected me as it did," the detective said. "If I hadn't been able to prove my innocence, I'd have lost my liberty."

The allegations came after Khan reportedly drank "at least one bottle of vodka" and called emergency services, saying that she was an escort whose client had stolen her vehicle from a hotel in Leicester, England.

After responding officers arrived, Khan implied that someone had been hurt, pointing to a red mark on the floor of the hotel room. She was arrested on suspicion of causing injury, fighting with officers while she resisted the arrest.

Khan then claimed that the detective raped her the night before at the same hotel.

Later, while being interviewed by police, Khan said, "I made it up, there, I made it up." She refused to give a statement retracting the allegation, however, so police were forced to carry out an investigation.

