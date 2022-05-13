Woman Wears This ‘Provocative’ Dress To Wedding, Sparks Controversy

Photo credit: Liz Krueger/Instagram via Stuff.co.nz

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show more and more women around the country are challenging what it means for clothing to be “inappropriate” and fighting back against “conservative” dress codes.

A woman who wore a short dress to a wedding on a hot day was targeted by other female guests throughout the night.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After Liz Krueger shared her story online, she gained support from people all around the world, according to stuff.co.nz.

The story went viral after an anonymous friend posted about Krueger’s experience on a New Zealand radio station’s Facebook page.

"Can we get some advice from you please? A friend wore this dress to a wedding in the weekend and got targeted big time," she wrote, Stuff.co.nz reported. "She says she got treated rudely by other women at the wedding who saw her as a target for wearing this dress. A woman came up behind her and slapped her on the bum and said it was on a dare from a group of other women who were watching and snickering. Someone else seemingly purposely spilt a beer on her."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Krueger also took to Instagram to talk about the day’s events.

“If only I knew that choosing this dress for a wedding on a 90 degree day meant so many women would be outrightly rude to me, and even come up behind me [and] slap my a** as I’m standing alone,” Krueger wrote.

Krueger continued that she was able to ignore the bullies and enjoy herself.

“Good thing for thick skin, being able to laugh at things and not take it personally, and good friends/hubby by my side #adultsarebullystoo,” she added, according to the Huffington Post.

Photo credit: Liz Krueger/Instagram via Stuff.co.nz

“Regardless, we had one heck of a fun night and no 'grown' women’s comments/glares could bring me down as a wedding guest,” she wrote.

Krueger subsequently decided to initiate a campaign called #KruegerKindness. It is a “movement for women, by women” to encourage them to do something positive for each other every day and post it on Instagram with the hashtag.

“A dress does not warrant being harassed by a group of girls to make me feel like I was in middle school again,” she wrote, according to the New Zealand Herald. “I think everyone in this situation learnt a lesson, myself included. Be nice to each other. It’s what we learn as little kids. Why can’t we do it as adults.”

Sources: Stuff.co.nz, Huffington Post, New Zealand Herald