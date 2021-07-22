Woman Upset After Disneyland Tells Her To Change Out Of Her 'Inappropriate Top'

22-year-old Alyssa Schueller’s account of events after visiting Disneyland has gone viral.

While on holiday at Epcot, Orlando, Florida, with her parents and sister, she was approached by a member of staff who told her that she was violating the theme park’s dress code.

Instead of changing into something from her wardrobe, Alyssa was escorted into the gift shop and told to find something “appropriate” to wear.

In her video, which has over four million views, Alyssa shows the viewer the outfit she had on as well as the yellow t-shirt she wore after.

She slammed the park for the inconsistent enforcement of the rules, saying: "I was at Animal Kingdom all morning without an issue. I went to Epcot and this happened. I went back to Animal Kingdom and had no issue once again. If Disney wants to endorse a dress code then they need to do just that, but the inconsistency...please."

Alyssa’s post received a multitude of supportive comments, with one person joking: "Girl you scammed Disney out of free merch, you should be proud."

However, some supported the theme park, with one commenter writing: "Maybe because there are young kids walking around that don't need to be subjected to that. I mean you are at a kids amusement park."

Alyssa responded: "Subjected to a torso? Girl, I am FLAT CHESTED."

In another comment, Alyssa stated that she was not "mad about it" and expressed that she had no knowledge of the dress code before her visit to the park.

On its website, Disney World states that "proper attire" must be worn at all times, and forbids clothing which "exposes excessive portions of the skin." 

