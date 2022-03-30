Woman Tries Killing Officer Then Smirks In Court, Judge Wipes The Grin Off Her Face

Note: we are republishing this story amid a surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

26-year-old Fayetteville resident Desiree Breshay Smith is in custody after shooting at an officer during a traffic stop, officials said.

Fayetteville police stated that an officer saw Smith’s 2006 Chevrolet Impala run a stop sign in Dashland and Fieldcrest Drives and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver immediately fired at the officer.

Smith was arrested at a second traffic stop after she fled the first.

Police recovered a stolen firearm and several spent shell casings inside the vehicle.

She was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a stolen firearm, felony flee to elude arrest, fail to stop at a stop sign, and careless and reckless driving.

Sources: ABC 11