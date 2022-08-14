Skip to main content

Woman Told Husband To Repeatedly Rape Her Teen Daughter So She Would Get Pregnant, Pays The Price

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

33-year-old Misty Machinshok was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in jail after she convinced her new husband to repeatedly rape her 15-year-old daughter so she could get another child. Misty is infertile.

She reportedly “coached” the two on the best positions to conceive, and held her daughter’s hand “the first few times” the rape occurred.

Her plan was to tell friends and family that the girl got pregnant during a party at their Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, home.

29-year-old husband Gary Machinshok, whom she met onlinebootycall.com, has yet to be sentenced. He pled no contest to raping the girl “every few days” throughout 2013. He admitted to sexually assaulting the girl’s 11-year-old sister, but he won’t be charged for it because of the plea deal he took.

Prosecutor Nancy Violi stated that the crime was “the most heinous” she’d encountered in her 14-year experience.

One of the girl's friends told a teacher about the abuse, who then called the cops.

Misty pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated assault, conspiracy, child endangerment, and other counts.

Defense attorney Mary Deady stated that her client had made “a lot of bad decisions,” but that her guilty plea was to protect the child from having to testify.

Bill Englert, Misty’s father, claimed that prosecutors had exaggerated her involvement in the rape, Inquisitr reported.

Sources: Daily Mail

