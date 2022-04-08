Skip to main content

Woman Sneaks Past Barrier At Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, Guard Swiftly Disciplines Her

Photo Credit: Tim Stampfly

Photo Credit: Tim Stampfly

The role of a Tomb Sentinel is more than just patrolling the area, and is a position that requires commitment and professionalism, and is an extremely honorable position.

In April of 1948, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment began watching over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which has since become the location for various powerful ceremonies honoring the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Photo Credit: Tim Stampfly

Photo Credit: Tim Stampfly

The Arlington National Cemetery has over 4 million visitors annually, and this historic site has employed a number of rules and regulations to ensure that the hallowed grounds are respected.

One visitor was in for the shock of her life when she failed to adhere to the set rules.

During a wreath-placing ceremony, two children are given the honor of laying the elegant decoration at the center of the tomb, and soldiers salute as the wreath is laid. These ceremonies are witnessed by the gathered crowd.

Photo Credit: Tim Stampfly

Photo Credit: Tim Stampfly

After the wreath has been placed, the Sentinels make their way to their assigned spots while Taps is played. Once the hymn ends, the participants march away.

During one ceremony, a woman in white crossed the barrier set and walked towards the tomb. However, she was spotted by a guard who immediately addressed her.

Photo Credit: Tim Stampfly

Photo Credit: Tim Stampfly

He sternly instructed: "It is requested, that all visitors stay behind the chain rails at all times!"

The woman quickly obeyed the command, and went back behind the barrier to join the crowd, trying to play it off. Once she was back in the accepted area, the ceremony continued.

Sources: We Are The Mighty

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

tresspasser
Society

Woman Sneaks Past Barrier At Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, Guard Swiftly Disciplines Her

veteran
Society

WWII Veteran Searches For Long-Lost Lover’s Family, Discovers She’s Still Alive

Cheerleader Cries During Daddy-Daughter Cheer Because Dad's Overseas, Then Stranger Hops Fence Promo Image
Society

Cheerleader Cries During Daddy-Daughter Cheer Because Dad's In The Army, Then Stranger Hops Fence

teen
Society

Grandfather Of Teen Killed By Homeowner's Son During Burglary Claims AR-15 Made Fight ‘Unfair’

topless
Social

Topless Influencer's Video Turns Into Tragedy As She Hangs Out Of Moving Car's Window

fireman
Society

Fireman Says He Delivered Baby, Wife Stunned At What She Finds 2 Days Later

lifesupport
Society

She Refused To Pull The Plug On Her Husband, Years Later He Awoke And Said 2 Unexpected Words

father
Society

Dad's Excuse For Pulling Daughter Out Of School Stirs Controversy