Woman Shares Photos After Spending $470,000 To Look Like Kim Kardashian

A woman from Brazil has spent more than $470,000 to inject nearly four pints of fat into her buttocks.

Jennifer Pamplona, 24, wants her butt to be as big as Kim Kardashian’s, reports the New York Post.

"My doctors have asked me if I am scared to die from the surgeries, but, in my opinion, if it happens I will die happy and beautiful," she told Caters News Agency.

But Pamplona realizes there's more to life than just having a giant butt. So she has also had two boob jobs, liposuction, a nose job and four ribs removed in the past seven years.

"Before, whenever I looked in the mirror all I could think was that I needed a bigger butt," she says. "Now I’m so much happier. Having surgery has changed my life and helped me to overcome depression."

Fortunately, she has been able to parlay her fake body into a career, which might enable her to turn a profit on all her plastic surgeries. She has modeled for Versace, launched her own cosmetic line and stars in "Plastics of Hollywood," a reality show that documents the lives of human Barbie dolls.

In addition to Pamplona, the show will feature 12 other "human dolls," including Ken Dolls Rodrigo Alves and Justin Jedlica, Jessica Rabbit imitator Pixee Fox, and alien lookalike Vinny Ohh.

"We are the world's first agency for the most modified human beings," said Marcela Iglesia, a talent manager who also produces the show. "They are incredible characters who have had plastic surgery, cosmetic procedures or just have very extreme looks. From surgery and procedures, the dolls have spent over three million dollars altering how they look."

Another self-described "human Barbie doll," Martina Big, has unique breast implants that can be pumped up to size 32S by injecting saline into them, reports the Daily Mail.

In addition to her enormous bust, her formerly white skin is now "dark, crispy brown," thanks to her 50-tube sunbed and a chemical called Melanotan that she had injected into her skin.

Although apparently readily available from online sources, Melanotan is not approved by the FDA. As for tanning beds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that "indoor tanning can cause skin cancers including melanoma (the deadliest type of skin cancer), basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma" -- in addition to "cataracts and cancers of the eye (ocular melanoma)."

But Martina Big is not letting those potential dangers stand in the way of her self-described quest to become the "ultimate real-life Barbie bimbo."

Pampona also wears the bimbo badge with pride. "People say I’m stupid, but I have achieved a lot," she insists. "I came from a poor Brazilian village...[now I’m] famous and [have] created a company. I’m a good person, I support my family, support charities, I don’t drink or do drugs, I do my best for the world and try to be a better person every day."

Sources: New York Post, Daily Mail, CDC / Photo Credit: Pixabay, Jennifer Pamplona/Instagram.