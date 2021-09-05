Woman Floored By Sudden Announcement At Waffle House, Snaps Picture

A woman took to Facebook to share an amazing sight she witnessed at a Waffle House in Panama City Beach, Florida.

In her post, Paige Price acknowledged that some might think she was weird for sharing the photo she took at the Waffle House, but explained that she felt compelled to shed light on the special moment.

“Yes I snapped a picture of the waffle house workers," she wrote. "Why? We are in Panama City Beach where I took this photo. We stopped here to eat at about 9ish."

She continued: “I over heard the manager say 'It's shift change'. No big deal right? I looked over and noticed all of the workers gathering around each other, in a circle, some holding hands, and some taking their hats off.”

Price said she imagined she had a confused look on her face when she noticed the gathering of employees, and added that she asked herself if they were “really about to pray before each of them went their separate ways, if they were really about to PRAY and not care who they offended.”

“They gathered in their little circle, spoke a soft prayer, and went on about their business. Why am I posting this? The world that Ive grown up in for 23 years is changing fast and to see this just made my heart smile,” she wrote.

“Maybe there's hope for our country after all. I applaud these people for standing up for what they believe in and not worrying about offending others or what others may think/say about them.”

Price’s post quickly went viral, with many praising the Waffle House employees for praying with each other, and Price for sharing the moment with the world.

“This should be done by more business, instead of taking everything down, and not saying things like God bless you and Merry Christmas,” one reader commented on the site’s Facebook page.



“This is showing we believe that Jesus Christ is our savior and we aren't changing for anyone. We need more of this and less of the hate thats over take our world. Amen,” another wrote.

“May the 'shift change' circle continue to circle through many more facilities that have the courage to do so,” another added.

“Love this. It's time that We all begin to fight and stand up for what we believe. And whether we believe it or not if the word of God says it ,then we need to make a stand,” another commented on Price’s post.