Woman Sees Shop’s ‘Racist’ Display, Runs Out Crying After Employee Says 2 Words

A Portland, Oregon, liquidation store came under fire after a woman uploaded video of two employees cursing at her and following her for complaining about Confederate flag rugs on display in the store.

Heather Franklin can be seen in the clip explaining that she spotted the rug in Everyday Deals Extreme while shopping with her child and a child she was babysitting. When she tries to confront employees about the rug, two men seemingly become defensive and one curses at her.

"Don't care about having hate flags on your wall?" Franklin asks an employee wearing a blue shirt.

"How's that a hate symbol?" the man replies. "Read your history."

As Franklin leaves the store, she films another employee - who immediately gives her the middle finger.

"Bye, b****," the man says. "Get your kids out of here."

The employee in the blue shirt then reappears to criticize the woman.

"Look at this liberal," he says.

"Yeah look at this liberal whiny b**** here," the other employee responds. "Hillary supporter? Bernie supporter?" he asks. "Which one did you vote for that lost. Is that why you're in a bad mood?"

Later in the clip, the men can be seen allegedly following Franklin, prompting her to start crying in fear that she was going to be physically attacked.

Everyday Deals CEO Andrew Toolson told The Oregonian that he was shocked by the behavior of his employees in Franklin's video.

"I was sick to my stomach when I saw that video," he said, adding that he considers his company to be "as far from a racist organization" as possible. The rugs, Toolson said, were sent by the company's supplier -- which supplies inventory that is in "constant flux."

"We've contacted the rug supplier and said 'Please don't send us those,'" Toolson said.

He added that the two employees in the video handled the situation "very poorly" and that they were on indefinite leave. "I just want everyone to know that's not who we are and what represent here at all," he said.

Some readers criticized Franklin for starting the confrontation over the Confederate flag in the first place.

"OMG lady, grow up why don't you!! It's obvious you don't know anything about US history. The confederate flag is not sign of hatred. It actually was the Battle Flag of Northern Virginia. It was adopted by the Confederacy in their fight the secede from the Union. You just made me want to shop at that gentleman's store, with your idiotic display," one reader commented on Facebook.

"Well you were behaving inappropriately. You saw the rugs and took it as your right to cause a confrontation. At no time did anyone threaten you. Stop the drama," another added.

