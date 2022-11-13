Woman Sees Crying Man Throw Package In Trash At Airport, What She Digs Out Sparks Massive Search

Tampa couple Ivelise Hernandez and Rico Bankston were at St. Petersburg International Airport when they watched a man throw away a snow globe because the liquid exceeded the amount allowed on planes.

"He was devastated," Hernandez said.

"He almost missed his flight," Bankston added.

When Bankston and Hernandez discovered that the globe was for the man’s adopted daughter, they fished it out of the trash can.

Hernandez recounted: "By the time we went to say, 'hey what's your number, what's your address?' he was already gone.”

They opened the box, and found out just how special the snow globe was. It had a picture of the girl and a dog on one side, and the grandparents’ picture on the other side.

The words, “To Katie, Love Nana and Papa. January 25, 2016,” was engraved on the bottom.

Hernandez stated: "That's a treasure for someone else and you had to throw away your own present, I didn't like that at all and right then and there I knew we had to get this to him.”

She posted about it on Facebook, and the story was shared over 40,000 times. She finally received a phone call from the owners.

“I was excited I got to the point where I almost started crying. I felt so happy for them,” she said.

The couple met with Linda Modry and gave her the snow globe.

Modry, who lives in St. Pete, finally gave the gift to their granddaughter when she visited from Ohio.

Modry stated: "Oh, I just can't believe it, you don't know what we went through, this was just a really special, something special.”

