Woman Says She Was Offended By Manager's Brutally Honest 'Advice' During Job Interview

22-year-old Crystal Harrington, a home aide, was looking for a waitressing job but claims that she turned it down following “inappropriate” comments about her weight.

The single mother was interviewing for the position at Baytown Seafood in West Columbia, and claims that the manager running the interview said she was being "straight forward" when she made the comments.

“While you might have a skinny waitress do a really crappy job she's going to get the tips, whereas big girls like us, and she did say us and I don't know why because she's not my size. She's not big to me, big girls like us won't get the tip," Harrington stated.

She turned down the job when she was offered the position.

She stated: “It was over the line. 'Did you feel discriminated against?' In a sense yes."

According to employment law experts consulted by FOX 26, the comments may have not broken any laws, but were just in poor taste.

"'Is there a chance that you just said something that was maybe a little rude or unprofessional?' No, not at all," Mary Pruett stated.

Pruett is the Baytown Seafood manager Harrington was referring to, and Pruett maintains that she never made the alleged comments about Harrington’s weight.

“That is incorrect, what she has posted is incorrect. She was offered a job. Nothing was said about size because you have all sizes working here and I can't determine what the customer is going to give in tips," Pruett stated.

Harrington is sticking by her story, and wrote on social media: “I turned it down because I did not want to work for somebody like that if you're going to be that discouraging and you going to look at me like that just because of my size I don't want to work for you.”

She said that she was hoping to open people’s eyes with the story, and added: “I couldn't believe a manager told me that. Just because you're overweight does not mean you can't work does not mean that you can't do the job just as well as somebody else.”

Pruett responded to Harrington’s account: “It hurts me as far as her to think that away because I'm not that way. And people in this town know I'm not that way when I hire people."

