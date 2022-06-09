Woman Repeatedly Sexually Abuses Teen Boy, Says He's Not Really The Victim He Claims To Be

Wife of a former Tennessee high school assistant football coach maintains that she’s not a rapist despite pleading guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old football player.

29-year-old Kelsey McCarter pleaded guilty to six counts of statutory rape involving the South-Doyle High School student. Her husband, Justin McCarter, worked as the school’s assistant football coach.

She agreed to a three-year prison sentence, and has to serve 30 percent of the term before she is eligible for release.

McCarter wants the teen’s lawsuit, in which he claims that she repeatedly molested him after he (and his older brother) moved in with the McCarters in July 2014 with permission from their mother, dismissed. At the time, the boys were having “domestic issues” with their single mother, according to court records.

In a motion, McCarter’s attorney, Doug Trant, stated: “[The boy] claims that he suffered injury from the repeated ‘sexual abuse’ by Ms. McCarter. However, the complaint is replete with factual allegations allowing the conclusion that [he] was a willing participant in numerous sexual encounters with Ms. McCarter.”

Justin McCarter asked the boys to leave the home in August 2015. In a motion filed by attorney Julia Anna Trant, he maintained that kicking out the boys had nothing to do with his wife’s infidelity with the teen. He stated that he was unaware of the sexual relationship.

Kelsey McCarter maintained the sexual relationship with the teen long after he moved back home with his mother. The teen managed to convince Justin McCarter to let him move back into their home in October 2015.

A few months later, the teen posted a nude photo of Kelsey McCarter on social media.

Someone who saw the post alerted school officials. Justin McCarter resigned from his position at the high school.

The teen sued the McCarters and the school system for failing to notify authorities, but McCarter is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.

McCarter’s attorney argued that the teen was not victim of sexual abuse and was therefore not entitled to damages.

“By [the boy’s] own admission in the complaint, he continued to ‘submit’ to the sexual contacts with Ms. McCarter because he wanted to return to live with the McCarters. By his own admission in the complaint [the boy] desired and maintained a sexual relationship with Ms. McCarter in order to derive a personal benefit — initially to extend his stay at the McCarters’ residence and then to ensure his return therein,” Trant stated, with the motion adding that McCarter was “reasonable” in believing that the teen was willing to keep up the sexual relationship.

According to the teen’s lawsuit, which is seeking at least $2 million in damages, McCarter performed sexual acts on the teen at least 11 times between July and October 2015.

