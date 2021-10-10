Woman Pushes Into Line At Walmart Checkout, Conversation Leaves Mom In Tears

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on our lives.

When Carol Flynn saw a young mom holding up the queue as she struggled to pay for diapers, she pulled out her credit card and footed the $120 bill.

The 73-year-old has gone viral on social media for her kind deed after another shopper filmed the interaction and posted it on Facebook.

Speaking to ABC News, Flynn said: “Diapers are for babies and babies are on my heart. We’re always concerned about moms and healthy babies.”

Argus Leader reported that Flynn was in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Walmart when she noticed that the new mom couldn’t afford four boxes of diapers.

Katie Kanefke put aside three boxes of Pampers after the cashier refused to match a competing store’s lower price. Flynn stepped in at that moment.

She told the outlet: “You can't take it with you. I just think we should do things like that. That's kind of my thinking.”

For Kanefke, Flynn’s kindness is something she will never forget. Kanefke, her husband Jimmy, and their four-year-old son Marcus live on a single income, forcing them to stick to a budget.

“I couldn't believe it. I was shocked. I kept saying thank you and God bless you,” she said. “Then I walked out in the parking lot and started crying. It just hit me. It was an awesome statement of what God's love does. If you ever needed a sign or act that shows God cares for his people and provides for them, ‘this is it.'”

Kanefke was not the only one touched by Flynn's kindness. Jason Yoshino, the shopper who filmed the incident, posted the clip on Facebook to inspire others, racking up over 23,000 likes and more than 6,000 shares.

“Me and my wife were stunned. You hear about those things, but you don't see them in real life. Everybody has a camera phone, and they're recording everything. (Still), you don't see something like that every day in life,” he said. “It definitely touched a chord with me. I always try to inspire others, and I'm a huge advocate of uplifting and changing the world. I'll never forget it, to be honest with you.”

