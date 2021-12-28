Woman Overhears Little Girl At Garage Sale, Acts Fast When She Sees Her Mom’s Face

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

A woman's heartwarming post about her selfless act of kindness towards a struggling mother and daughter at a yard sale went viral.

The woman explained in a post for Love What Matters that the encounter began at her yard sale, where she was selling a pink Disney-Princess-branded TV. The woman said she heard a little girl ask her mother if she could earn money to buy the TV, and the mother told her that they couldn't afford it.

"The little girl replied, 'It's okay mommy' and grabbed her mom's hand," the post read.

The woman said she looked on as the mother counted their pennies and picked out the necessities, before coming to a heartbreaking realization.

"I could tell this mom and daughter had gone through something and the interactions between them were so genuine, so precious. I saw the little girl look over at the TV every so often ... My heart was mush," the post read.

What happened next prompted people across social media to praise the woman.

As the mom brought her items up to pay, I said, 'I would like you to have these things, no charge.' Tears filled her eyes as she thanked me, told me how much it meant to her, and that I had no idea how much I was helping her right now. Then she asked, 'but why?' I said, 'I sense that you are going through something right now, and I don't need to know what that 'something' is. But you obviously have not let it deter you from being an amazing mom, and you are raising a wonderful, beautiful, joyful, polite, little girl.' She confided that they had fled an abusive situation with only what she could fit into a duffle bag for them both. She had saved just enough money to get them into a small one room apartment. She felt blessed, lucky. They were safe.

The woman then told the mother that she could fill a garbage bag with anything she needed and take it free of charge.

She hesitated at first and seemed almost ashamed. I told her, 'We all go through hard times. This is a season, and seasons pass. When this season passes for you, you can 'pay it forward' to someone else.' And then, yes... I quietly asked her if I could give her little girl the Disney Princess TV. I wish everyone could have seen the look on that beautiful little girls face when my husband carried that TV to her car. I will never forget it. My heart is full knowing that precious little girl and her mom have full tummys, clean pajamas to put on, a "bed" to sleep in, pillows under their heads, blankets to snuggle into, and maybe even watched some TV.

Many readers applauded the woman for her selfless act of kindness towards the mother in need.

"She made a real difference in the world by helping this lady and child. I so admire people like this lady who was so kind. Being kind is a very easy thing to do just observe and we all can do something to help others," one reader commented on the site's Facebook page.

"A beautiful story. I don't know who this woman was but if I could I'd find her and give her a huge hug. I am not the hugging kind of person but this would be an exception," another added.

Sources: Love What Matters/Facebook