Woman Ordered To Remove ‘Controversial’ Sign From Her Property After One Complaint

Elaine Simmons, a 72-year old woman was finally ordered by the Lake County to remove her homemade sign "Toot for Trump, Proud to be an American" after a year of being placed off on North Hancock Road near Minneola and gaining countless supporting honks from the passersby.

But when she added the "We Stand for the National Anthem" part on her sign, things got messy from then on.

Simmons said last Monday: "That's when the trouble started."

An anonymous resident complained of the additional change, where an unknown resident came up the barbed fence and sprayed "by the p****" in the sign, referencing Trump's well-publicized commentary.

Simmons originally removed the vandalism using acetone and paper towels but later on received an order notice to remove the sign within 14-days last Tuesday.

Signs put up in Lake are also only allowed if they are formally from the homeowners association’, and any “temporary” signs should not be placed for more than 90 days.

"I'm going to lay low," she stated. "I don't have the resources to fight this." She also believes that her addition to the sign was what prompted the complaints from the locals.

Simmons said that she added that part of the sign when an 8-year-old boy kneeled during the national anthem during the football game.

"That flipped me out — that's not right," she said. "So I went down to the shop, bought myself a 6-foot board and added 'We stand for the national anthem'" to the Trump sign. "You've got other ways to protest, and that's to sit down and write a letter to your congressman," she said. "If you want to be in this country, you have to do it [stand for the national anthem] … If you don't like it, get a one-way ticket out of here.''

The sign is now taken down after county code enforcement told Simmons that the sign violated the Lake’s county codes.

