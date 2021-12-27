Woman Notices McDonald’s Employee In Back Corner With Disabled Man, Acts Fast

Photo Credit: Destiny Carreno/Facebook

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight employees like this one at McDonald’s who go above and beyond to offer exceptional customer service and help out those in need.

A Chicago woman was shocked by what she saw an employee of her local McDonald's doing with a disabled elderly man.

Destiny Carreno was waiting in line at McDonald's when she spotted an elderly man who appeared to suffer from a disability.

She shared a post about what happened next on her Facebook page:

Seeing this today brought tears to my eyes! Compassion has NOT gone out of style. Today I made a quick stop at McDonald's after work. As I waited in line to order, an elderly handicapped gentleman wheeled himself over to the cashier in front of me. From what I perceived, the gentleman may have had a case of quadriplegia, the same medical condition my uncle has. The man politely tried to ask the cashier something and it took him a few tries before either of us could understand he was saying "Help me please". Neither of us knew what help he needed, and the cashier suggested a few things before he figured out the gentleman needed help cutting and eating his meal. To be honest, I thought the cashier wasn't going to help, especially during rush hour in downtown Chicago, but to my shock, he shut down his register and disappeared from view.... Not to get away from helping him, but to wash his hands and put gloves on! I had to stick around and see how this would play out, especially since it hit me so close to home with my own uncle. The cashier came out from the kitchen, sat down, and began cutting the man's meal and helped him eat. At that point, the tears started to gather in my eyes. My heart was so appreciative for what he did. I couldn't contain my emotions in the crowded restaurant. This employee, who put everything on hold for this man, went above and beyond his [responsibilities] to help this handicapped customer out. That was the kindest and most humble thing I had ever seen. How many shares and likes can Kenny the cashier get for his awesome service for those in need?

Facebook users shared their thoughts on the touching story.

"Such a touching story," one reader commented. "So good to see and read this about a young man that truly has a good heart and kindness! May God Bless him!"

"This employee is a hero and should be recognized by McDonald's for his love and commitment to his fellow man," another user wrote. "The parents of this young man did an excellent job raising him and should consider becoming foster parents. Thank You you're all awesome."

