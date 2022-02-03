Skip to main content

Woman Living On Welfare With 10 Kids From 5 Different Men Has One Goal At This Point

Note: we are republishing this story in light of reports that suggest unemployment insurance fraud has hit record levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.propublica.org/article/how-unemployment-insurance-fraud-exploded-during-the-pandemic

Mandy Cowie, a British welfare queen, says she wants 50 grandchildren so she can continue raking in benefits from the government and become the biggest benefits family in Great Britain. The 49-year-old single mother has 10 children with five different men.

Cowie has lived on welfare for over three decades and is trying to convince her own children to follow a similar path. She currently takes over $34,000 in benefits every year. At least $3,000 of that has gone to covering much of her body with tattoos.

“Ten kids and full of tattoos, mate,” Cowie said of herself.

"So what if I'm on the effing dole, mate. Don't like it, eff off. I had my first one at 18 and my last one at 36, and I've told them I want 50 grandkids before I die."

Cowie, who already has 16 grandchildren, will be featured on Britain’s Biggest Benefits Family. The television show profiles families that pride themselves on living on benefits.

She also admitted to buying cigarettes for her 13-year-old daughter when she behaved well and letting her drink alcohol at home.

“People may be shocked that I've been on benefits for so long, but I don't care,” Cowie said. "I can't work because of the kids, and while the pregnancies weren't planned, I love having a big family.

“I probably wouldn't get a job that would pay as much as I get now anyway. People might judge, but if it's there on offer, who wouldn't take it?”

Three of Cowie's children live with her, while the other seven have moved out. She collects disability benefits for a son, child tax credits, child benefit and a jobseekers’ allowance.

Cowie’s 24-year-old daughter, Cristal, has picked up some tips from her mother on how to maximize welfare money, saying: “I'm still with the baby's dad, but he doesn't live at my house. People say he lives there, but he doesn't ... If we were to live together, our benefits would get stopped, so we might as well be together and live in different houses.”

According to Express, the British government spends more than $201 million in welfare benefits on 27,000 large families.

Sources: Daily Mail, Express

