Woman Leaves Car In Bar Parking Lot Overnight, Finds 'Surprising' Note On Windshield Next Day

Paula Grzelak-Schultz had gone to pick up her car when she spotted a piece of paper tucked under her windshield wipers. She immediately thought that she was being fined for leaving her car in a bar parking lot overnight.

She removed the paper and unlocked her car, but upon unfolding it, she was surprised to find that it was a letter from the manager of Original Joe’s Restaurant & Bar in Sherwood Park, Canada.

“Just wanted to thank you for leaving your car parked overnight,” the note read. “I’m not sure if you had consumed alcohol at our restaurant or not, but we wanted to thank you for not drinking and driving.”

Enclosed in the letter was a voucher for one pound of chicken wings. “Please accept this as a thank you for being responsible,” Joe McLean had written. “Life is valuable, have a great weekend.”

Grzelak-Schultz told CBS News: “I was sure it was going to be a ticket or a scolding from someone for leaving my vehicle there for so long. I was truly surprised and so pleased that the manager took the time to acknowledge my good judgement.”

She took to Facebook to recount the incident, writing on her post: “Wow! I’m so impressed. Definitely going back. Not just because of the voucher, but because of how well this guy treats his patrons.”

When she returned to the bar a week later, Grzelak-Schultz discovered that she was not the only patron to receive the letter.

“He’s been doing it for over a year, with no expectations,” she said. “Just being a good guy.”

The restaurant responded to the viral post on their Facebook page, writing: “Crazy how one act of kindness can go viral. We at Sherwood Park Original Joe’s just want everyone to make it home safe. Thank you for not drinking and driving!”

Grzelak-Schultz, who had a bottle of wine that night with her husband and another couple, stated: “just because you’re not drunk that doesn’t mean that you’re not impaired.” “Even a drink can impair your judgement while behind the wheel,” she added. “So I want people to be mindful of that next time they get behind the wheel after even just one drink.”

