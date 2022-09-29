Woman Learns Fate After Recording Herself Sexually Abusing Boyfriend As He Was Dying

Stafford County Circuit Court sentenced 32-year-old Megan Anne Walthall to 16 years in prison for recording herself laughing as she sexually abused her boyfriend, who was dying from a drug overdose.

According to prosecutors, on July 15, 2019, Walthall called 911 to report that Brandon Dye was unresponsive.

He died from a heroin overdose in Mary Washington Hospital, and police recovered drugs, paraphernalia, and a video from the couple’s home.

The footage showed Walthall laughing as she sexually abused Dye, before calling 911 45 minutes later.

Walthall’s attorney stated that his client had made the tape to show Dye later, to get him to quit using the substances.

“It was done stupidly and wrongly, but there was no malice,” attorney Price Koch said, stating that his client was also on drugs at the time.

However, prosecutor Sandra Park maintained that Walthall’s delay in calling for help was inexcusable.

Walthall had previously pleaded guilty to abusing an incapacitated adult, sexual battery, and two counts of possessing illegal drugs.

The second drug charge was in connection to a Dec. 12, 2019, incident where she gave a man drugs at a motel in Stafford, causing him to overdose.

