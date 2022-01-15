Woman Laughs In Court During Sentencing, Judge Quickly Wipes The Grin Off Her Face

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that indicate a surge in deadly DUI cases in many states around the country.

A Michigan woman suffered serious consequences after she decided to start laughing and talking during the sentencing of her family member for killing a man in a car crash while driving under the influence (video below).

Amanda Kosal was in court and about to be sentenced for a car crash that took the life of 31-year-old Jerome Zirker. Kosal had been found guilty of driving under the influence and was sentenced to three to 15 years behind bars.



During her sentencing, Judge Qiana Lillard noticed that two people related to Kosal were laughing and smiling during her sentencing. Outraged, Lillard initially told one of them to leave.

"It's time for him to go. And I don't know who he is, but whoever can sit here at a tragic moment like this and laugh and smile when somebody has lost a family member ... in the entire time that Mr. Zirker's sister was speaking that clown, and that's what I am going to call him, a clown, was sitting there smiling and laughing," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lillard wasn’t done yet, though. She immediately called out the other disrespectful person and told her to leave.

"And you can go, too. Because if you don't know how to act, you can go to jail. So leave. Anybody that can sit there and laugh and smirk -- take her, she's going in the back -- anybody else wanna go? You can go, too. This is a court of law," she said, WDIV reported.

"And these are very serious matters. I understand that you all are very upset because your loved one is going to prison but guess what, she's going to prison for the choices that she made. These people are here grieving, saddened because a senseless act took away their loved one and you're sitting here acting like it's a joke?"

The woman smirked as she stormed out of the courtroom, prompting Lillard to sentence her to 93 days in prison.

"Your disruptive and disrespectful behavior disrupted today's proceedings and you, ma'am, are going to the Wayne County Jail for 93 days," she said.

Many readers praised the judge for her actions, applauding the decision to put the disruptive woman in jail.

"I admire this Lady, yes the Judge. We need a lot more of folks like her! WOW!! AWSOME!!! Starting with parents, maybe? Just sayin," one reader commented on the site’s Facebook page.

Sources: WDIV