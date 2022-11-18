Woman 'Killed In Tragic Accident' Appears At Her Own Funeral, Leaves Everyone Stunned

Noela Rukundo immigrated to Australia in 2004 with her five children. While working at a resettlement agency, she met Balenga Kalala, a Congolese refugee who worked as an English-Swahili translator.

By 2015, the couple were married and shared three children. However, Kalala became convinced that his wife was cheating, and decided to get revenge for the imagined misdeed.

When Rukundo traveled to Burundi for her stepmother’s funeral in January 2015, she was unaware of what was about to unfold.

Overwhelmed by the funeral and the heat, she was understandably stressed and tired. Kalala called and urged her to step outside for some air, which she did, thinking nothing of his suggestion.

When she left the hotel, she was met by a horrific sight.

“I opened the gate and I saw a man coming towards me. Then he pointed the gun on me,” she later told BBC. “He just told me, ‘Don’t scream. If you start screaming, I will shoot you. They’re going to catch me, but you? You will already be dead.'”

She was ushered into a car, where two others were waiting.

“I was sitting between two men. One had a small gun, one had a long gun. And the men say to the driver, ‘Pass us a scarf,'” she said.

After covering her face, they drove off.

“After that, I didn’t say anything… I was taken somewhere, 30 to 40 minutes, then I hear the car stop.”

She was taken into a building and tied to a chair, where she overheard one kidnapper tell another, “Go call the boss.”

When they asked her what she’d done to make a man want to kill her, she responded: “Which man? Because I don’t have any problem with anybody.”

“Let me call who has paid us to kill you,” one gunman said before calling someone and telling them, “We already have her.”

She heard her husband’s voice tell the kidnapper: “Kill her.”

The men described where they would dump her body, and Rukundo passed out.

She awoke as they were ending the call with her husband.

“I said to myself, I was already dead. Nothing I can do can save me,” she said.

However, she was surprised when they told her: “We’re not going to kill you. We don’t kill women and children.”

According to the Washington Post, the gang knew Rukundo’s brother.

However, needing to extort more money from Kalala, the gang’s leader told him that the fee had increased. They demanded $3,400 AUD, which brought the total payment to about $10,000.

After two days, they released Rukundo, dumping her by the side of the road. They also gave her incriminating evidence against her husband, which included a memory card with phone conversations and Western Union money transfer receipts.

They told her: “We give you 80 hours to leave this country. Your husband is serious. Maybe we can spare your life, but other people, they’re not going to do the same thing.”

Believing his wife was dead, Kalala told family and friends that she had died in a tragic road accident.

After she was released, Rukundo immediately called her pastor back in Melbourne and asked for help. She reached out to the Kenyan and Belgian embassies for assistance returning to Australia.

When she got home on February 22, 2015, she immediately went to confront her husband.

She watched as her husband escorted guests from their home at around 7:30 p.m. After they’d left, she walked up to him

“Is it my eyes? Is it a ghost?” Kalala asked.

“He didn’t believe it. Then he starts walking towards me, slowly, like he was walking on broken glass… He kept talking to himself and when he reached me, he touched me on the shoulder. He jumped. He did it again. He jumped. Then he said, ‘Noela, is it you?’ Then he starts screaming, ‘I’m sorry for everything,'” she recounted.

After replying, “Surprise! I’m still alive,” Rukundo called police.

Kalala initially denied his involvement in the plot, but he was caught in a wire-tapped conversation admitting his crime to Rukundo.

After pleading guilty to one count of incitement to murder, Kalala told the court: “Sometimes [the] devil can come into someone to do something but after they do it, they start thinking, ‘Why I did that thing?'”

He was sentenced to nine years in prison, with the possibility of parole after six years.

Sources: All Thats Interesting