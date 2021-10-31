Woman Hires Lawyer After Waiter Leaves 'Offensive' Message On Her Receipt

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

According to a former employee of a New Orleans restaurant, the waiter who was fired for writing the N-word on a receipt knew what he was doing when he included the racial slur, sparking intense backlash and calls for boycotts.

"I printed those receipts 50 times a day. I know for a fact he knew it would show up on his receipt. I was like, are you that hateful that you would put that on the receipt?" the former Huck Finn's waitress told Daily News.

23-year-old Dakota Crochet was fired this week after writing, "N----- 100% dislike," on a check he gave to a group of Black patrons on Thursday.

Liryca Neville Branch, daughter of New Orleans musician Cyril Neville, was in the group, and is now thinking of filing a lawsuit. She is also demanding a personal apology from both fired waiter and the restaurant's management.

"I've never had anything like this happen before to me. Trust me — this is not over. I refuse to let this die out," she said.

33-year-old Branch was having lunch with three coworkers when they were handed the bill with the racial slur written in all caps.

Her mother, Gaynielle Neville, posted a photo of the bill on Facebook, sparking headlines on Friday.

Melani, the 21-year-old former server, stated that she was surprised to see "Dakota C." printed at the top of the receipt.

"When I saw it, I wanted to know who the hell printed it. When I saw it was Dakota, I was like you have to be f---- kidding me. I never got that from him," she said.

Melani, who is black, stated that she never saw any signs of racism from Dakota during the three months they worked together.

Dakota, whose father is the general manager at the restaurant, was hired this February, Melani said.

Huck Finn's issued two public statements stating that the waiter responsible was fired for the "offensive and completely unacceptable" bill.

The statement read: "The unfortunate actions of this one employee do not mirror the mission of Huck Finn's Cafe's firm non-discrimination policy, and we are extremely apologetic for any inconvenience this may have caused. We acknowledge that the anger and disappointment being expressed is legitimate and has serious merit. We want everyone to know that we agree."

However, the Neville family vowed not to let the incident be "swept under the rug."

"Racism is a disease. It will never be forgotten. We will not tolerate anybody thinking they can tell us something and get away with it," Gaynielle Neville said.

Sources: WDSU