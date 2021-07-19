Woman Held Captive For Months Rescued After Leaving Notes In Public Restrooms

A woman was rescued from months of captivity after leaving notes in public places pleading for help. The woman told police that a man had held her captive and abused her for months.

According to court documents, Walmart employees found one of her notes in the ladies’ room of the store and called police. The note stated that the woman was being held against her will and was physically and sexually assaulted.

Police stated that the note said that the captor, who was later identified as Corey Brewer, 38, of Pittsburgh, had a knife. The note urged whoever found the note to call 911, and maintained that it was not a joke.

When police went to the address written on the note, no one answered the door when they knocked, but officers could hear someone inside the house moving furniture to block the door.

When officers tried calling the woman, Brewer answered and said that he and the victim were in New York on vacation.

Undeterred, the woman kept looking for help, and another note was found in Mill Run at the Frank Lloyd Wright home Fallingwater.

Following the discovery of the second note, a SWAT team was deployed to the house, where they found the woman inside with visible bruises and other signs of assault.

She told police that she had been held captive since May 1, and Brewer had threatened to kill her and her family if she escaped.

According to police, Brewer had been in a relationship with the victim, but she had gotten a protective order against him after they had broken up.

Brewer was arrested and charged with sexual assault and unlawful restraint.