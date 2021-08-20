Woman Goes To ATM To Take Out $20, Finds Almost $1 Billion In Her Account
Julia Yonkowsi, a resident of Largo, Florida, woke up to find almost a billion dollars in her bank account.
She went to her local Chase bank ATM to withdraw some money, but was surprised to see the $999,985,855.94 balance in her account.
She tried to withdraw $20, the amount she had come for, but she was not able to access the funds.
She said: "When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said, 'We'll give you the $20, but that'll cause an overdraft and you will be charged,' and I said, 'Oh just forget it.'"
She said that she shared the account with her husband, who passed away recently.
"I know most people would think they won the lottery but I was horrified because it wasn't my money," she stated.
She stated that she tried to contact the bank but she’s not yet heard back.
Sources: WPTV