Woman Gives Police Envelope That Looks Filled With Cash, Now The Authorities Are Looking For Her

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are performing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

According to police, a Hingham woman found a Citizens Bank envelope in a parking lot with the label “$5,500.00.”

Without opening the envelope, she took it to police headquarters, where officers opened it. Inside were scraps of newspaper cut to the size of cash and a note explaining that it was a prank.

One officer said of the incident: “She didn't know it was a prank and did the right thing. It's always refreshing to see honest people. We know there are so many more honest people than dishonest ones, but in our line of work, we don't usually meet them.”

Sources: WCVB 5