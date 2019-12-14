Woman Gets Kicked Out Of Pool Because Of Her 'Inappropriate' Swimsuit

A distraught young woman from Knoxville, Tennessee was told to get out from a public pool all because she was “too curvy,” and that she was wearing a swimsuit that might ‘excite teen boys.’

The 20-year old Tori Jenkins was allegedly told to pose for a photo to show how ‘inappropriate’ her swimsuit was. She was also told by the leasing consultant working from the apartment: 'There are a lot of teenage boys in this complex. 'You don't need to excite them.'

Along with her fiance, Tyler Newman, they shared their experiences on a Facebook post where Jenkins stating that she felt very ‘humiliated’ during the incident - and their post gathered much support from the users that it went viral and garnered almost around 18,000 shares on social media.

“I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or rape culture until today, I've never seen my fiancée embarrassed to the point where she can't even look her best friends in the face. I've never seen her cry like she did in our apartment today. Never seen her want to be isolated like that. All because some ignorant a**holes think they can police the size and shape of her body,” Newman said on the post.

The couple was also forced to pay a $300 dollar fee due to the incident, on top of their $1,000 monthly rent.

Jenkins said in another post: “I'd just like to say on my own behalf that I'm really amazed by all of the overwhelming support I've received. Thank you all, you really don't know how much it means to me. It hasn't even been that long since it happened but I can tell you that I've felt really sh***y about myself since. Being distracted by friends and work and your wonderful comments have made this process a whole lot easier.”

