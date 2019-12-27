Woman Gets Kicked Out Of Mall Because Her Outfit Was 'Too Revealing'

Demetriana Miles set out for the mall with her mother, hoping to get some Saturday shopping done. As the 20-year-old made her way through the Arden Fair Mall, she saw a security guard heading her way on a scooter. Instinctively, she stopped to listen to what he had to say.

According to the guard, Demetriana’s outfit was inappropriate, and he stated that she needed to change. The guard claimed that her bra was showing, and Demetriana was shocked. She assumed that maybe her shirt may have inadvertently lifted up, revealing her bra. She promptly adjusted the shirt, and thought that the discussion was over.

However, the guard maintained that she needed to change. She agreed, but then turned to look around her. To her surprise, other shoppers were walking around with booty shorts, crop tops, and some even had their butt cheeks exposed. This infuriated Demetriana.

The only difference she saw between her and the others – her size. Demetriana’s mother pointed out the other girls to security. She then stated what had gone unmentioned the whole time; that Demetriana was only chosen because she was thick, and even though she wasn’t overweight, many would refer to her as fat. The other girls however, were skinny.

The two decided to continue with their shopping, and Demetriana kept her clothing. Later in the day, the two were approached by security again. This time, they got the police involved, and Demetriana and her mother were escorted out of the mall. Security cited her failure to change her outfit as the reason.

When interviewed, Demetriana stated, “I can raise my arms. I don't think anything shows for the most part.”

She added; “To be escorted out of the mall by the police was the most humiliating thing.”

According to the Arden Fair Mall code of conduct, inappropriate attire is described as “failing to be fully clothed, including wearing pants in a manner that exposes undergarments or skin to view.” However, the mall stated that they were usually very lenient with their policy. They maintained that they only become involved when private parts are visible.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: KCRA News