Woman Follows Pregnant Beggar, Quickly Uncovers The Sickening Reality

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest fraud has surged during the pandemic and is expected to get even worse in the coming year. More on this here: https://www.darkreading.com/edge-articles/fraud-is-on-the-rise-and-its-going-to-get-worse

Speaking to KGTV, Melissa Smith recounted seeing a pregnant woman and her son in a San Diego shopping center parking lot. She stated that the two had been at Eastlake Village Center every weekend for about two months.

"I felt bad. There's a pregnant lady with a little boy who is down on her luck," she said, stating that the woman held a cardboard sign reading, "please help."

"Lots of people gave them money. Probably five people in five minutes gave them money," Smith said, stating that she was getting gas when she saw them at their usual spot. "They were leaving, and I noticed they went into a Mercedes Benz. I thought, 'Wow, a Mercedes Benz?'"

Thinking no more of it, she started driving away.

"Lo and behold, they were in front of us. Here they are counting money, laughing. Their little boy is not in a car seat or a seat belt. He's all the way in the front seat with them," she said, adding that she watched them drive to a McDonald's on Bonita Road, at a different plaza.

"She sits there with the sign. He goes (and) parks the Mercedes. They put up the sign and not less than five minutes, here she is getting money from all these people," she added.

When she started taking pictures of the woman and the boy at the new location, the woman spotted her and began yelling.

"Next thing I know, she picked up this big boulder. I don't know if pregnant people can do that, but it was pretty big over her head and coming at me with this rock," she said.

A witness called 911.

"She grabs her little boy and takes off through the middle of the parking lot," Smith said.

According to a spokesman of the Chula Vista Police Department, the couple left before police arrived, but Smith shared the license plate number of the Mercedes-Benz.

Police traced the car to an apartment complex called Encinitas Heights Apartments, which residents say costs $2,500 a month.

According to KGTV, the couple moved out of the apartment shortly after the incident.

Smith stated that her aim was to expose the couple before they found a new place to panhandle with the boy, who she believes is their son.

"I feel bad. Don't give these people money. They don't need it. They're driving a Benz," she said.

Sources: ABC 7