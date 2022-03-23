Woman Floored By What Bagger Did In Aisle After Man Asked Simple Question

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from workers even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Georgia woman's Facebook post praising a grocery store employee for going above and beyond to help an elderly man who was in a motorized scooter has gone viral.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jennifer Christopher Coker was shopping at a local Publix store when she said she witnessed "one of the most beautiful scenes unfold before" her eyes, WAGA reported.

Coker shared her story in a Facebook post. She said she teared up while watching an employee named Roger help an elderly customer who was riding around in a motorized wheelchair. Another customer at the store told Coker more about what the employee had done.

"She said she was coming in when the elderly gentleman stopped the young man, that was hard at work and asked, 'Are you busy?' And Roger smiled politely and replied, 'No sir, how can I help you?'" Coker wrote. "The elderly man then asked him for his help because he knew it would take him all night to find what he needed and manage to get the items in his cart if he tried to do it alone. Roger, without hesitating, told him he would be happy to help."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Coker said Roger showed no signs of agitation and appeared more than happy to help the elderly customer.

"There was no rush to his walk to make the man feel like he was a burden. He made that man feel important," Coker recalled. "He was listening to the man talk and made sure to be attentive and answered with respect and manners. As Roger passed me in the aisle, he greeted me with a smile and asked me how my evening was going and proceeded to help the man."

"It is so rare to see such a young person have such respect for his elders," Coker continued. "I had tears knowing that the elderly gentleman was probably happy to have someone help him AND to listen to him. You don't get this kind of service at just any grocery store but Publix, specifically the Publix in Tifton, Ga.

"This young man's act of kindness meant so much to me and I am sure it meant so much to the gentleman he helped."

Coker made sure Publix knew the caliber of employee they had in Roger. She posted the story on their Facebook page, and the grocery store responded by saying that "Roger's above and beyond customer service is going to be recognized."

"Thank you all so much for sharing your kind words not only about this associate, but about your local stores and associates, too," Publix said. "This post has certainly put a big smile on all our faces here at Publix."

Sources: WAGA, Jennifer Christopher Coker/Facebook