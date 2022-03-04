Woman Flipped Off Fallen War Heroes, Then Got Hit With Instant Karma

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

A woman has sparked national outrage after she posted a picture of herself flashing her middle finger next to the "Silence and Respect" sign at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Facebook post sparked immediate backlash, with Today Show’s Matt Lauer stating: "Of all places, Arlington National Cemetery. People who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and you show disrespect by taking the picture, and then you put it online."

"This is absolutely deplorable," one commenter stated.

A second wrote: "Where is the respect for those soldiers who never came home and no one knows who they are? It's a disgrace."

The woman, identified as Lindsey Stone from Plymouth, Massachusetts, baffled even her father.

"It was just a spur of the moment, total lapse of ignorant judgement," he said.

A Facebook page, "Fire Lindsey Stone," was started on Facebook.

Stone and her coworker Jamie Schuh, who took the picture, were put on unpaid leave by the non-profit organization they work for.

Stone’s boss stated: "We're very, very, very upset about it. We really, really find it just despicable."

Stone stated that the photo "was in incredibly poor taste," and said in a statement: "We sincerely apologize for all the pain we have caused by posting the picture...We never meant any disrespect to any of the people nationwide who have served this country and defended our freedom so valiantly."

