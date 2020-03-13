Woman Faces Backlash Online Over 'Disrespectful' Sleeping Position At Airport

A woman has been harshly criticized by social media users because of where she decided to sleep at a busy airport gate.

The woman was pictured sleeping on the floor in front of some seats, blocking two seats. She was called “inconsiderate.”

The picture was posted on the Instagram page travelcreeps, and was captioned: "Becky, 24 yr old ‘influencer’ takes a moment to reflect and enjoy the stares she's getting from her followers by selfishly taking up two seats."

The photo garnered hundreds of likes and comments, with some stating that she was rude, and others stating that it wouldn’t have been that difficult to ask her to move.

One person wrote: "I would of stepped over her and sat down, how disrespectful is so bad on many levels."

Another stated: "I agree, I would just say "excuse me" I am about to sit on the seat so unless you want my feet on your body I would suggest you move."

Some defended her, and one wrote: "If anyone wanted a seat they could've asked her to move so no one wanted a seat."

Another added: "It's obvious no one wanted a seat if u [SIC] look theres other empty seats they could have asked her to move."

Another said: "Damn, she is tired, let her get some rest. There are plenty other seats.”

But, this isn't the first time an airport passenger has been shamed.

In another incident dubbed “jetflix and chill,” two passengers were caught getting too cozy on a flight. The picture showed a woman straddling a man while kissing him in the middle of a busy flight.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Traveling Creeps