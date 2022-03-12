Woman Discovers Truth Behind Why Co-Worker Got Flowers From Husband, Story Goes Viral

It's not exactly out of the ordinary to see a bouquet of flowers arrive at the office from somebody's significant other on their birthday or another special occasion, but one woman's story about a flower delivery with unusual circumstances is warming the hearts of people all over the internet.

In what Kayla Miller called a "real-life P.S. I Love You story," one of her co-workers received a bouquet of flowers at work for her birthday.

According to Miller, the woman receives flowers, jewelry, and other presents from her husband on every birthday and holiday. The surprising part of this story, however, is that the woman's husband passed away two years ago.

In a post written by Miller and shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page, she explains that her co-worker's late husband lined up years of gifts for his wife before his passing "so she wouldn't feel alone on those days that would be the hardest to spend apart."

The touching post has been shared and liked thousands of times and is quickly spreading.

Read Kayla's full post below: