Woman Discovers Her Dog Covered In Odd Marks, Rushes To The Veterinarian To See What's Wrong

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that indicate animal cruelty cases have spiked since the beginning of 2022. More on this here: https://www.counton2.com/news/animal-cruelty-cases-spike-since-beginning-of-2022/

Seymour, Indiana, resident Hayden Howard thought that her 100lb English Mastiff, Jackson, had been bitten by bugs. However, she made a horrifying discovery when she took a closer look.

“He had some marks on him and we thought they were bug bites and stuff. But then Saturday night I started noticing holes on him,” she said. “I was in shock, I didn't even know what to think.”

Jackson was shaved at the vet, and veterinarians discovered dozens of punctures before removing 20 pellets and seven BBs.

Hayden’s neighbor, Tim Woodward, was arrested for drug charges, and police believe that he was the one who attacked the puppy.

A BB gun and pellets were recovered at his home and investigators are awaiting laboratory tests to match them to Jackson’s injuries.

20 more pellets are still lodged in Jackson’s body, and 20 more bounced off his skin.

Marijuana, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia were recovered from Woodward’s home, but he was not charged with animal cruelty. However, police hope to charge him with animal cruelty soon.

Seymour Police Department Assistant Chief Craig Hayes stated that the attack on Jackson was the worst animal cruelty case he had ever seen.

“I have never seen an animal shot that many times. It's a very bad case and it's sad to see,” he said, adding that he believed that Woodward was on drugs during the attack. 

Sources: Daily Mail

