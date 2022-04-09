Woman Dies After Sitting On Haystack While Planning Her Mother's Funeral, Suffers Tragic Demise

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more counties across the country are falling victim to dangerous and invasive ant species. More on this here: https://patch.com/indiana/evansville-in/invasive-ant-species-painful-sting-found-indiana-report

An Alabama family had to hold a double funeral after a grandmother and mother passed away just a day apart.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

29-year-old Kalyn Rolan was in Selma making funeral arrangements for her mother, Roberta Lynn, when she was attacked by fire ants. Rolan was on phone while sitting on a haystack when the unfortunate incident unfolded.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Her mother-in-law, Sheila Rolan, said: “The ants started coming out and getting all over her and she came off the haystack and my son said he grabbed her and put her on the ground, took her clothes off trying to help her to save her but he couldn’t save her.”

Family members stated that she was severely allergic to fire ants, and that she’d swollen to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

“She died in my son’s arms. I can only imagine what he’s going through right now, you know, and then having to save her mother too,” Sheila said.

Rolan left behind her husband and two young boys.

Sources: WHO 13