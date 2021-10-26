Woman Charged With Murdering Grandmother Posts Video With Message For Victim's Family

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving. Statistics indicate reckless driving accounts for 33% of all fatal crashes. More on this here: https://www.goddardlawwv.com/2020/01/30/2019-united-states-car-accident-statistics/

22-year-old Carmesia Flannigan was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in the death of 52-year-old grandmother Brandy Ballard.

Ballard’s relatives are livid after Flannigan posted a Facebook video slamming the victim.

Flannigan, who was booked into Jefferson County Jail on Monday at 6:12 p.m. and released at 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday after posting $175,000 bond, posted a seven-minute profanity-filled video in which she said, “That old ass lady swerved in my lane.”

The video was removed from Facebook but surfaced on YouTube. A second 25-minute video was also posted, and featured the same message.

Tabatha Moore, Ballard’s niece, said after watching the videos: “I was so mad I cried. It’s very frustrating. It’s humiliating. There’s no remorse. There’s no heart involved. I want it stopped.”

Jefferson County prosecutors filed to have Flannigan’s bond revoked. District Judge Katrina Ross granted the request and issued a warrant for her arrest, ordering that she be held without bond.

At the time of her arrest on Monday, she was awaiting trial on a first-degree domestic violence charge from earlier in the year and a burglary charge from the previous year.

In the domestic violence case, she is accused of firing into an occupied home on January 3 and wounding a woman in the foot. Court documents describe the victim as a “current or former parent.” She was arrested on January 8 and released the same day on a $15,000 bond.

According to authorities, in March 2020, an armed Flannigan broke into a home with intent to commit a theft. She was released on a $25,000 bond, with the case forwarded to be heard by a grand jury for indictment consideration in December.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Wilson filed bond revocation motions in Flannigan’s two previous cases. As a condition of bond in the two cases, Flannigan was to refrain from further criminal activity.

Wilson stated that Flannigan violated those conditions when she raced her vehicle on Sunday morning, exceeding the speed limit on Arkadelphia Road when she crossed the center line and struck Ballard’s vehicle head-on.

“The defendant then fled the scene and falsely reported to law enforcement that her vehicle had been stolen and that she, the defendant, was in Atlanta. The defendant was apprehended by law enforcement and her blood was drawn to be submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences,” Wilson said.

Ballard, a home health care worker and grandmother of five, was driving to work when she was killed. Family and friends called her the glue of her family and a Godly woman with a heart of gold. Three years sober and active in the AA community, Ballard was passionate about helping others with substance abuse issues.

Authorities stated that Ballard was traveling southbound in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Road when Flannigan’s Chevrolet plowed into her vehicle, killing her just two blocks from her home.

In the Facebook video, Flannigan claimed she was wrongly accused: “But I’m not mad. I handle my (expletive) like a mother (expletive) OG would. Yeah, she dead. She dead but I didn’t do it. She did it to her mother (expletive) self because she ran into me.”

“I been driving Camaros. This ain’t my first or my last one,” she said, adding that her car would be fixed in 21 days.

“It’s just so uncalled for,’' Moore stated. “We haven’t laid (Ballard) to rest yet and we’re being harassed. Who does that to someone’s family?”

