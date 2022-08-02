Woman Charged After Husband Discovers What She’d Been Sneaking Around And Doing

Photo credit: Salt Lake County Jail via Mirror

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

A woman was sentenced to prison after getting caught having sex with a 17-year-old student by her husband's private detective.

Amber Telford, 33, reportedly engaged in sexual activities in her dance studio, her car and her mother's house, reports Inquisitr.

Telford's estranged husband hired a private detective, who uncovered the affair when he caught the teacher and her student together at her studio under a blanket with their clothing "strewn all over the floor."

Taylorsville, Utah, police arrested Telford and now she has been sent to prison for 30 days after she pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed six other identical charges.

According to court documents, the two began flirting before the relationship started and Telford bought the teen clothing and paid for him to go to a dance competition at Disneyland, California.

The documents also said Telford would pick the boy up late at night and they would drive to various locations to have sex.

In addition to serving time, she was also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service, complete probation and register as a sex offender.

The affair was discovered roughly two months after Telford had filed for divorce from her husband.

Sources: Mirror, Inquisitr