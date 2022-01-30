Skip to main content

Woman Calmly Shops At Walmart Barefoot, Then A Police Officer Approaches Her

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

A woman in Oklahoma who thought she was being arrested ended up with a new pair of shoes, instead.

Tulsa County sheriff’s deputy Brandon Hendrix was working security when he spotted a woman walking down the street barefoot.

“So he stopped and offered to take her and buy her a pair of shoes,” a spokesperson told People.

“She thought she was going to get arrested, he said, ‘No, no I really mean it. I’d like to take you and buy you a pair of shoes since you don’t have any.’”

The pair, along with another deputy, drove to a nearby Wal-Mart and let the woman pick out a pair of shoes. “They matched the dress she was wearing so she was excited,” the spokeswoman said.

Even more heartwarming was when the officer bought her a pair of socks, as well.

The spokeswoman says that the other deputy was so “moved” by the kind act that he decided to snap a picture of the scene.

The sheriff’s office posted the photo of Hendrix and the barefoot woman standing at a self-checkout register at the superstore.

“Random act of kindness alert: Dep. noticed this woman doesn’t own a pair of shoes. So he took her shopping and let her pick out a new pair,” officials wrote in a tweet that day.

The image was shared on Facebook, as well, and spread rapidly through the Tulsa social media community, with users praising the officer’s act of kindness.

“Great job Deputy!! Thank you for everything you all do to protect us!” writes a Facebook user.

Another user tweeted, “this is the kind of policing I can support keep it up.”

