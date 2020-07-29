Woman Calls Police After Seeing Black Caregiver With Two White Kids In His Car

Corey Lewis, a baby sitter in Georgia, claimed that police were called on him because he had two white children in his care.

He was in the parking lot of a Cobb County Walmart with the kids, aged 10 and 6, when he noticed a white woman watching him.

Speaking to InsideEdition.com, Lewis said: “She pulls around to the car and she asks, ‘Are the kids alright?’ I said, ‘Why wouldn’t they be?’ She gave a shoulder shrug. She left and then she came back … and said, ‘Can I speak to the little girl and ask her if she knows who you are?’ I said, 'No.'"

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He stated that the woman then told him that she was going to write down his license plate number.

He assumed the encounter was over, but when he got into a nearby gas station, he noticed that the woman was following him. He decided to start a Facebook Live video.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The woman then followed him home before she called the police.

Lewis recorded a video of the police officer questions about how they knew Lewis.

While he understands that the cop was just doing his job, Lewis was emotional about the encounter.

“This random lady is trying to assassinate my character based off her assumptions and judgments,” he said.

Lewis works with children, and he was baby-sitting one of the children in his after-school program, “Inspired by Lewis” and the child’s sister.

The children’s parents were not impressed when they found out what happened, and stated that Lewis was only questioned because he was driving around with two white children.

“B-W-B is the new thing, baby-sitting while black,” David Parker, the father, told WSMV.

Sources: America Now