Woman Calls 911 And Orders A Pizza, Summons Help To Save Her Mom

A 38-year old woman from Oregon, Ohio innovatively called 911 by pretending to order pizza to help her mother, who was being domestically abused by her boyfriend in a viral video.

According to WTVG, the Oregon Police Chief Michael Navarre said that the woman was able to call for help by tricking the suspect that she was just ordering a pepperoni pizza via phone call, to avoid the suspect from running away before the police officers arrived.

The dispatcher was briefly confused at the very beginning of the call and thought she had gotten the wrong number.

“You called 911 to order a pizza?” he asked. The daughter said yes and repeated their apartment number before the dispatcher told her: “This is the wrong number to call for a pizza.”

She then responded “You’re not understanding.”

It was by then when dispatcher Tim Teneyck understood her situation. Teneyck then proceeded to ask her if the man was still in the vicinity.

The daughter replied “Yep. I need a large pizza.”

“All right. How about medical? You need medical?” the dispatcher asked her audibly on the recording.

“No, with pepperoni,” she responded.

According to CNN, before the victim’s rescue, the dispatcher also notified the responding officers to mute their sirens as the caller had improvised the call to seem like she was just ordering a pizza.

Teneyck said that he never had that happen within his 14 years of service, WTVG reported.

"You see it on Facebook, but it's not something that anybody has ever been trained for. We're just trained to listen," Teneyck told WTVG. "Other dispatchers that I've talked to would not have picked up on this. They've told me they wouldn't have picked up on this.”

Shortly after the call, the Oregon police arrested the 56-year-old Simon Lopez for one count of domestic violence.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Inside Edition